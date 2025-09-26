Home / Entertainment

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details about intimate moments on 'You'

The 'Gossip Girl' alum reflected on the process of filming one of his intimate scenes for the hit Netflix series 'You'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Penn Badgley isn’t holding back when it comes to discussing his steamy scenes on You.

In his upcoming book, Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age, the Gossip Girl alum reflected on the process of filming one of his sex scenes for the hit Netflix series You.

He shared that the series involved an excessive amount of “humping the air.”

Recalling one of his Season 3 scenes, Badgley wrote that he was involved in a “dream sequence” where his character, Joe Goldberg, is intimate with his wife (Victoria Pedretti) while secretly yearning for the librarian (Tati Gabrielle), according to an excerpt published by Vulture Thursday.

The Stepfather star shared that the director opted to shoot the scene with “the camera directly in front of my face.

“What this means for me, practically speaking, is that the director wants a close-up of my face as my character Joe is deep in dissociative reverie mid-coitus,” Badgley, 38, added.

But the actors ran into a problem — there wasn’t room for both Pedretti and the 700-pound camera rig, leaving Badgley to, “simulate sex by myself, effectively humpin’ on the air, on a fake bed in a fake room, surrounded by a film crew.”

“Oh, and I’ll be in the same nude thong I’ve been wearing all morning as we complete the scene, of course,” he continued.

Then, the scene transformed as he’s mentioned that he’ll no longer be “humping the air with the camera in my face, but I’m going to be looking straight down the barrel of the lens, something I reflexively never do.”

Badgley powered through, joking he “humped my ass off.”

Once the director called “action,” he snapped into character despite the absurdity. 

He’s not the only You star to get candid about filming risqué scenes.

To note, Badgley’s Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming of Age is set to available for purchase on October 14.

You Might Like:

MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump

MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump
The 'Rap Devil' singer shares his second daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox

'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release

'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release
‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer make exciting announcment weeks before premiere

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival
The 'Materialists' star attended the 21st annual Zurich Film Festival earlier this week

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts
Jeremy Bieber reflects on Canadian pop star Justin’s music in a new interview

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’
Hollywood star Glen Powell considers Tom Cruise his mentor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role
Marvel actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to MCU movies? More inside

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed
The 'Notting Hill' star and Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot
Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland stopped ‘Spider-Man’ filming after a stunt mishap

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys
American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas
D4vd has reportedly moved out of his Hollywood Hills house that was searched amid the teen's death probe

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set
The final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X: Part 2' is set to hit theatres in April 2027