'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release

‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer make exciting announcment weeks before premiere

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Stranger Things creators have made an exciting announcement about Season 5, teasing fans with what’s to come in the final chapter of the hit Netflix series.

While conversing at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles, Matt and Ross Duffer opened up about their blockbuster Paramount deal and the future of the hit Netflix series.

Sharing about the final season of Stranger Things, they didn’t want to give spoilers about the upcoming season, though Ross Duffer shared that the season premiere would launch directly into the characters’ hunting for Vecna.

“This isn’t going about normal life, and then something supernatural happens to them, which is what we usually do,” he said.

The final season will roll out in two parts, four episodes at Thanksgiving, three at Christmas, and the finale on December 31, a split the Duffers say was planned in advance.

“Episode 4 and Episode 8 are like movies,” Matt Duffer said, adding, “Every runtime I’ve seen posted online is inaccurate.”

Spilling beans of post-production process, Ross mentioned that the last thing they shot for Stranger Things didn’t include anyone from the cast.

“We had a close-up of a lunchbox, and we could not find it for the life of us,” he said. Adding, “It’s a GI Joe lunchbox, and there’s a blinking red light.”

Matt noted, “But there is debate over whether it was actually [shot]. Everyone on the crew thinks we did shoot it and editorial claims we did not.”

“So we had to go back and shoot this close-up,” Ross Duffer said, adding, “That was the last shot we ever shot on ‘Stranger Things,’ a lunchbox on the floor.”

During the discussion they alsorevealed that their company, Upside Down Pictures, is leaving Netflix for a four-year exclusive pact with Paramount, driven by the brothers’ desire to release films in theaters.

To note, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, picks up in the fall of 1987, after Vecna's devastating attack leaves Hawkins scarred by rifts to the Upside Down will be released in three parts on Netflix in late 2025. 

