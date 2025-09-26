Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'

The 'Stranger Things' starlet is set to share big screen alongside Gabriel LaBelle in new rom-com film

Millie Bobby Brown and her new co-star, Gabriel LaBelle, have officially begun filming for their upcoming film, Just Picture It. 

On Friday, September 26, the official Netflix's X account shared a short clip of the two promoting their new rom-com film.

The viral footage shows Brown and LaBelle smiling together in a photo booth, while dramatically posing together for the series of clicks.

"Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle star in JUST PICTURE IT. Now in production. Two college students are surprised when their phones glitch, showing them pictures from 10 years in the future as a happily married couple with kids," the subscription-based streaming service added.

They also revealed additional cast of the forthcoming movie, which includes Amrit Kaur, Julian Dennison, Anthony Keyvan, Ben Jackson Walker, Brec Bassinger, Idina Menzel, and Margo Martindale.

According to the synopsis, Brown and LaBelle will portray two college students whose phones glitch, showing them pictures of themselves as a married couple with children, ten years in the future.

The official plot reads, "The film follows two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future -- featuring them as a happily married couple with kids." 

Notably, Just Picture It's creators have yet to announce the official release date of the new project.  

