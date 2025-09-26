Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder mostly lived a lot of time apart, despite 28 years of marriage.
As per Radaronline, a source who's known the couple for many years, said, "People point to Julia and Danny as a model Hollywood union, but the truth is, they really do things their own way.”
A source said her cinematographer husband, "doesn't follow her to every job the way he did when they were newlyweds and had young kids. Danny has a totally different approach to work, and he relishes his downtime, his hobbies and his friendships that are completely outside the industry."
The insider went on to reveal that the Notting Hill star "has been spreading her wings and working a lot more than she had been when being a mom took up almost all of her time.”
"Julia and Danny spend a lot of time apart, and that's just not going to work for every couple. But it works for them," the insider mentioned.
Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican and married on July 4, 2002, at her ranch in New Mexico.
They have three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry.