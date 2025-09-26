Home / Entertainment

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

The 'Notting Hill' star and Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed
Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder mostly lived a lot of time apart, despite 28 years of marriage.

As per Radaronline, a source who's known the couple for many years, said, "People point to Julia and Danny as a model Hollywood union, but the truth is, they really do things their own way.”

A source said her cinematographer husband, "doesn't follow her to every job the way he did when they were newlyweds and had young kids. Danny has a totally different approach to work, and he relishes his downtime, his hobbies and his friendships that are completely outside the industry."

The insider went on to reveal that the Notting Hill star "has been spreading her wings and working a lot more than she had been when being a mom took up almost all of her time.”

"Julia and Danny spend a lot of time apart, and that's just not going to work for every couple. But it works for them," the insider mentioned.

Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican and married on July 4, 2002, at her ranch in New Mexico.

They have three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot
Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland stopped ‘Spider-Man’ filming after a stunt mishap

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys
American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas
D4vd has reportedly moved out of his Hollywood Hills house that was searched amid the teen's death probe

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set
The final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X: Part 2' is set to hit theatres in April 2027

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2019 after decade-long on and off relationship

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery
The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life
‘Flowers’ singer opens up about wellness practices that’s crucial for her overall wellbeing

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note
'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies
Celeste Rivas' body was found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name earlier this month

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment
Bella Hadid makes first appearance days after sharing update on her 13-year battle with Lyme disease