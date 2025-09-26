MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump 

Machine Gun Kelly has dropped a rare glimpse of his youngest daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in a heartfelt post.
The 35-year-old American rapper and singer turned to his Instagram account on Thursday, September 25, to share a rare photo of his little bundle of joy, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox.
Kelly released a series of pictures as he celebrated the fifth anniversary of his Tickets to My Downfall album.
"5 years ago, pop punk came back to life. The rest of this year, we’re gonna be celebrating the 5th anniversary of this album, we have 5-unreleased songs from that era being mixed right now to release asap, a coffee book of BTS from the recording process, merch, a tour, and more," the father-of-two captioned his post.
In the carousel of never-before-seen clicks, the Rap Devil singer included an adorable snapshot of his 5-month-old baby girl, wearing a pink outfit with a sparkly pink guitar on its front.
MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – managed to cover his girl's face with a giant white heart emoji.
It is important to mention that Machine Gun Kelly and his former girlfriend, Megan Fox, welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March this year, after parting ways with each other in 2024.
The critically acclaimed singer is also a father to his grown-up daughter, Casie Colson Baker, whom he co-parents with his first ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.