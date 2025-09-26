Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts

Home / Entertainment

Jeremy Bieber reflects on Canadian pop star Justin’s music in a new interview

  By Madiha Akhtar
Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy has recently weighed in on record-breaking Coachella sellouts.

The movie producer shared his thoughts on his son headlining two shows at the Coachella Music Festival for the first time next April, prompting all six dates to sell out fast.

Jeremy revealed to Daily Mail that he always felt a “key component” for his son’s personal and professional success.

Reflecting on Justin’s music, the producer noted that fatherhood has brought out the best in his singing.

“He’s really leaning into being a father,” said the 50-year-old.

Jeremy told the outlet, “I think it’s really grounded him into making his best music and I am very proud of him.”

Interestingly, Justin’s father also lauded his son for having “a very strong work ethic alongside his talent.”

Earlier, a source spilled to Rolling Stone about the singer’s record Coachella payday, which he worked out directly with promoter Goldenvoice without the use of an agent.

“It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own,” stated an insider close to Justin.

Meanwhile, the source added, 'Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it's clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin - one where he's fully in the driver's seat.”

