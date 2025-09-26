Home / Entertainment

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival

The 'Materialists' star attended the 21st annual Zurich Film Festival earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival
Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival  

Dakota Johnson has once again dropped jaws with her bold fashion choices at the 2025 Zurich Film Festival. 

The Materialists starlet has opened the 21st annual festival on Thursday, September 25, at Zurich's Kongresshaus.

For the awards ceremony, Dakota opted for an indigo blue party frock with sheer lace and a turtleneck bodice.

To elevate her look, the critically acclaimed actress wore two statement rings and matching heels.

During the star-studded event, Dakota also received a prestigious accolade, the Golden Eye Award, for her remarkable performance in Splitsville.

She was accompanied by the comedy-romance movie’s director, actor and producer, Michael Angelo Covino.

This is not the first time the 35-year-old American actress has attended any event in a daring outfit; however, she also stepped out in a completely sheer black dress at the Kering Foundation dinner.

Earlier this month, she wore a completely see-through black dress, which she paired with a matching set of undergarments.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, several Hollywood A-listers attended the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Collin Farrell, Russell Crowe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Wagner Moura, and Noah Baumbach.   

You Might Like:

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts
Jeremy Bieber reflects on Canadian pop star Justin’s music in a new interview

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’
Hollywood star Glen Powell considers Tom Cruise his mentor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role
Marvel actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to MCU movies? More inside

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed
The 'Notting Hill' star and Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot
Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland stopped ‘Spider-Man’ filming after a stunt mishap

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys
American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas
D4vd has reportedly moved out of his Hollywood Hills house that was searched amid the teen's death probe

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set
The final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X: Part 2' is set to hit theatres in April 2027

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2019 after decade-long on and off relationship

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery
The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show