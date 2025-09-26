Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival  

Dakota Johnson has once again dropped jaws with her bold fashion choices at the 2025 Zurich Film Festival.
The Materialists starlet has opened the 21st annual festival on Thursday, September 25, at Zurich's Kongresshaus.
For the awards ceremony, Dakota opted for an indigo blue party frock with sheer lace and a turtleneck bodice.
To elevate her look, the critically acclaimed actress wore two statement rings and matching heels.
During the star-studded event, Dakota also received a prestigious accolade, the Golden Eye Award, for her remarkable performance in Splitsville.
She was accompanied by the comedy-romance movie’s director, actor and producer, Michael Angelo Covino.
This is not the first time the 35-year-old American actress has attended any event in a daring outfit; however, she also stepped out in a completely sheer black dress at the Kering Foundation dinner.
Earlier this month, she wore a completely see-through black dress, which she paired with a matching set of undergarments.
In addition to Dakota Johnson, several Hollywood A-listers attended the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Collin Farrell, Russell Crowe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Wagner Moura, and Noah Baumbach.