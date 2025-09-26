D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare

A private investigator has shed new light on singer D4vd’s impounded Tesla, a key detail emerging in the ongoing Celeste Rivas case.
As per TMZ, a Licensed private investigator Steve Fischer shared his legwork in the case of missing California teen Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered body was found in a car owned by singer D4vd earlier this month.
He obtained photos of the car before it was impounded, along with the CHP incident report on the abandoned vehicle.
Fischer took to his X (former Twitter) account to share the some evidence along with a caption, “I obtained photos of #D4vd ’s 2023 Tesla Model X when it was towed and impounded. I also received a copy of the 8/26/2025 complaint reporting it as abandoned, along with the vehicle impound report.”
He added, “The caller only noted a large dent in the rear, no mention of odor. The tow report states nothing of value was seen inside. The photos suggest the car had been left in the same spot for an extended period.”
Sharing further details, Fisher noted, “The initial complaint was called in on Aug 26th, then an officer first inspected and cited the car on Aug 27th, then ticketed again on Sept 3rd, and then towed and impounded on Sept 5th.”
The private investigator officer mentioned, “The report also notes that there were no wants on the vehicle meaning it was not reported stolen at the time. I’ve redacted certain details, including the license plate, from the photos and report.”
To note, D4vd was out of town when the body was found and has since canceled his world tour amid the investigation.