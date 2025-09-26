Home / Entertainment

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare

D4vd’s impounded Tesla become a key detail in the ongoing Celeste Rivas case

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
D4vd’s case take new turn after shocking details laid bare
D4vd’s case take new turn after shocking details laid bare

A private investigator has shed new light on singer D4vd’s impounded Tesla, a key detail emerging in the ongoing Celeste Rivas case.

As per TMZ, a Licensed private investigator Steve Fischer shared his legwork in the case of missing California teen Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered body was found in a car owned by singer D4vd earlier this month.

He obtained photos of the car before it was impounded, along with the CHP incident report on the abandoned vehicle.

Fischer took to his X (former Twitter) account to share the some evidence along with a caption, “I obtained photos of #D4vd ’s 2023 Tesla Model X when it was towed and impounded. I also received a copy of the 8/26/2025 complaint reporting it as abandoned, along with the vehicle impound report.”

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare

He added, “The caller only noted a large dent in the rear, no mention of odor. The tow report states nothing of value was seen inside. The photos suggest the car had been left in the same spot for an extended period.”

Sharing further details, Fisher noted, “The initial complaint was called in on Aug 26th, then an officer first inspected and cited the car on Aug 27th, then ticketed again on Sept 3rd, and then towed and impounded on Sept 5th.”

The private investigator officer mentioned, “The report also notes that there were no wants on the vehicle meaning it was not reported stolen at the time. I’ve redacted certain details, including the license plate, from the photos and report.”

To note, D4vd was out of town when the body was found and has since canceled his world tour amid the investigation. 

You Might Like:

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama
The 'Drip' singer gears up for her new concert tour, Little Miss Drama in support of her second studio album, 'Am I the Drama?'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details about intimate moments on 'You'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details about intimate moments on 'You'
The 'Gossip Girl' alum reflected on the process of filming one of his intimate scenes for the hit Netflix series 'You'

MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump

MGK reveals rare glimpse of daughter with ex Megan Fox in new photo dump
The 'Rap Devil' singer shares his second daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox

'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release

'Stranger Things' season 5: makers tease exciting twist ahead of release
‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer make exciting announcment weeks before premiere

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring outfit during 2025 Zurich Film Festival
The 'Materialists' star attended the 21st annual Zurich Film Festival earlier this week

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts

Justin Bieber’s dad all praise for the singer after Coachella sellouts
Jeremy Bieber reflects on Canadian pop star Justin’s music in a new interview

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’

Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’
Hollywood star Glen Powell considers Tom Cruise his mentor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role
Marvel actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to MCU movies? More inside

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed
The 'Notting Hill' star and Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot
Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland stopped ‘Spider-Man’ filming after a stunt mishap

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys
American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats