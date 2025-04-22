Palace confirms Princess Kate, Prince William next appearance in new statement

Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing for their next major joint appearance outside England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, also, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland are confirmed to be visiting the Isles of Mull and Iona on April 29-30.
Just two days after the Royal Family's Easter celebration on Sunday, April 20, Daily Mail's royal reporter Rebecca English revealed the details of the future king and queen's next upcoming Royal engagements.
As per the official announcement, William and Kate, who did not join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family in Windsor for Easter Sunday will celebrate rural island communities during their two-day visit to Scotland.
The couple will also visit a community hub in Tobermory, to meet local makers at an artisan market.
Their two-day engagement also include a visit to a sustainable croft and the Ardura Community Forest with the Mull and Iona Ranger Service.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped Easter celebration with Royal Family
As per multiple reports, William and Kate did not join the royal family for Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor because they wanted a more private celebration in Sandringham, Norfolk with their three kids Prince George, Princess Louis and Princess Charlotte.
About William and Kate's Duke and Duchess of Rothesay title
Prince William and Kate Middleton received the title of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay immediately after King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.