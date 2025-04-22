Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has sparked excitement among fans after she was spotted leaving a recording studio ahead of her highly-anticipated album release.
On Monday night, April 21, The Climb singer was photographed outside the Electric Lady Studios, New York City, in an all-black ensemble.
Miley donned black jeans and tank-top, paired with blue-tinted sunglasses as she was seen heading to her car.
She is currently preparing for the release of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful.
Miley Cyrus's upcoming album Something Beautiful release date
The album is set to be released on May 30, 2025 and a musical film of the same name will be premiering on June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival, before being released theatrically.
New Music: End of the World
The lead single End of the World ahead of the album release, on April 3, 2025.
She first debuted the song at Chateau Marmont almost a year ago and shared on her social media that it was dedicated to her mom Tish Cyrus.
About Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's relationship
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando were also spotted enjoying a quiet date in New York City to celebrate Easter.
On Sunday, April 20, the 32-year-old singer stepped out adorned in casual outfits with her partner while holding a large shopping bag.
The pair has been dating since 2021 and have famously kept their relationship private, with there last official appearance being at the Oscars 2025 on March 2, 2025.