Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has left fans excited after being spotted leaving a recording studio ahead of the album release

Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has sparked excitement among fans after she was spotted leaving a recording studio ahead of her highly-anticipated album release.

On Monday night, April 21, The Climb singer was photographed outside the Electric Lady Studios, New York City, in an all-black ensemble.

Miley donned black jeans and tank-top, paired with blue-tinted sunglasses as she was seen heading to her car. 

Picture credit: Just Jared/ Instagram
Picture credit: Just Jared/ Instagram

She is currently preparing for the release of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful.

Miley Cyrus's upcoming album Something Beautiful release date

The album is set to be released on May 30, 2025 and a musical film of the same name will be premiering on June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival, before being released theatrically.

New Music: End of the World 

The lead single End of the World ahead of the album release, on April 3, 2025.

She first debuted the song at Chateau Marmont almost a year ago and shared on her social media that it was dedicated to her mom Tish Cyrus.

About Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's relationship

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando were also spotted enjoying a quiet date in New York City to celebrate Easter.

On Sunday, April 20, the 32-year-old singer stepped out adorned in casual outfits with her partner while holding a large shopping bag.

Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando

The pair has been dating since 2021 and have famously kept their relationship private, with there last official appearance being at the Oscars 2025 on March 2, 2025.

Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring

WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal
Angela Bassett shares emotional note on Bobby Nash's death in '9-1-1'
Angela Bassett shares emotional note on Bobby Nash's death in '9-1-1'
Pope Francis’ death: Leonardo DiCaprio pays moving tribute to ‘inspiring’ leader
Pope Francis’ death: Leonardo DiCaprio pays moving tribute to ‘inspiring’ leader
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz
Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz