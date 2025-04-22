George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal

Amal Clooney and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014 after dating each other for a year

George Clooney made a surprising confession about his marriage with wife, Amal Clooney.

In a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Wolfs actor recently revealed that since he married to Amal, they have never been involved in unnecessary arguments.

George recalled being on the show back in 2022, when his life partner and him told the host they never fight in their nine years of marriage at the time.

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument," the Oscar-winning actor remarked. 

The 63-year-old American actor also expressed gratitude for finding a wife like the human rights lawyer, as they have to find a reason to fight and have arguments. 

"We still haven’t, we’re trying to find something to fight about! I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman," he noted. 

The Batman & Robin star stated, "And I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney talk about their marriage 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, first appeared on CBS in 2022, where they detailed about their happy married life.

At the time, the British attorney said she found a right partner who never create hurdles in their life, since they exchanged marital vows. 

"It’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person," Amal told King during her previous appearance in the show. 

It is pertinent to note, George Clooney and Amal Clooney share twins Ella and Alexandra, who they welcomed on June 6, 2017.

