Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion

Prince Andrew takes on a new task for his beloved residence the Royal Lodge after reuniting with brother King Charles on Easter.
The Duke of York is believed to have taken up a new hobby to spruce up the royal estate amid the looming threats of eviction.
As per Mirror's report, the disgraced prince has started gardening in an attempt to renovate the Royal Lodge, which is currently in a crumbling state and needs a proper maintenance.
Andrew, who disobeyed the orders of eviction by King Charles last year has been asking the groundsmen the gardening tips and pottering around the Windsor estate.
As per an inside source, “The Duke has been walking round the estate a lot recently, speaking to staff and asking for tips on managing the grounds.
“The whole place has fallen into disrepair and needs a lot of attention," they added.
The insider went on to share, "He's been asking about different kinds of trees and shrubs and whether it would be possible to move or relocate certain trees."
"He's certainly got a spring in his step and is a lot cheerier of late, which is surprising given everything he has going on," the source revealed.
King Charles, Prince Andrew Royal Lodge dispute explained
The Duke of York has been in a bitter rift with the monarch over the 30-room mansion which Andrew leased in 2002, for 75 years.
Despite the circumstances that Royal lodge needs repair work, which costs an estimated £2million and Andrew cannot afford that due to his financial crisis, he is not willing to move out of the residence, where he lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
King Charles reunion with brother Prince Andrew
In a surprising turn of events, on Easter Sunday, April 20, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family for the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
This reunion marked Prince Andrew's first with as he was forced to opt out of Royal Family's Christmas lunch in Sandringham last year amid the Chinese spy controversy.
Prince Andrew found himself embroiled in yet another controversy as his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.