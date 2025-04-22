Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet

Princess Lilibet is a little bundle of “joy!”
While speaking to PEOPLE for an exclusive interview, Jake Rosenberg, who is Meghan Markle’s friend and photographer for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, opened up about the photo shoot for the Duchess of Sussex’s brand, sharing about some heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments.
During the conversation, he flashed back to the shoot of the Duchess and her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet’s photograph that is featured on As Ever website’s homepage, and made a rare comment about the young royal.
He recalled, “It was a beautiful sunny afternoon, and we were all hanging out. They were having a moment together.”
"That was really authentic to who she is as a mother, and Lilibet is such a joy, so it was really about joy between the two of them," gushed Jake.
The photographer also praised Meghan Markle’s efforts to pay attention even on minor details, and stated, “She puts so much care into each detail, which ends up creating such a beautiful story. I'm very proud to be part of what she's building and work alongside her.”
Recently, Jack Rosenberg turned to his Instagram Story to share an unseen black-and-white photograph with Meghan Markle.
"Always a beautiful day shooting with @meghan @aseverofficial," he captioned.
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever:
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April 2025, which coincided with the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
While the brand received immense love from Meghan Markle’s pals, it became a subject of criticism among critics and public for being expensive.