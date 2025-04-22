Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé

Sydney Sweeney has introduced her new friend after reuniting with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in Florida.
The Euphoria actress has been seemingly enjoying her newly single life as she turned to her social media to share a glimpse of her intimate moments.
On Monday, April 21, Sydney shared a carousal of clicks on her Instagram account, with the caption, "introducing sully bear (red heart emoji)."
The first click of the social media post was of the Anyone but You actress getting her make-up done as she was accompanied by a new puppy, cuddled up in the lap.
Another picture showed the dog joining Sydney for a night out bowling with her friends as he sat in her handbag for the festivities.
She continued the caption, noting, "so far in our two weeks together he's become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion."
The 27-year-old actress posted several clicks of sully bear at different locations, indicating that the pup has not left her side since she got him few weeks ago.
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino relationship timeline
This big move comes after Sydney and Jonathan called off their engagement in January 2025, and made it public in March.
They were first romantically linked in 2018, and after four years they announced their engagement.
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino surprising reunion
The duo, who went their separate ways after seven years of relationship, were spotted together this week in Florida, near the Madame Web actress's her home.
Sydney and the Immaculate actor were also joined by the dog in their latest outing .