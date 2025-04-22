‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

A Shop for Killers has been confirmed for a second season at Disney+ with surprising casting.
On Monday, April 21, the streaming platform confirmed the production of the season 2, which is set to premiere in 2026.
A Shop for Killers plot
The drama is based on novel by author Kang Ji-young, of the same name, which follows the story of Ji-an, a woman raised by her uncle, who is a former mercenary.
After her uncle's death, she inherits his deadly weapon and his enemies, who have chased him throughout his life.
A Shop for Killers cast
Season two of A Shop for Killers will be featuring Korean's superstar Lee Dong-wook, known for his role in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.
The instalment will also be seeing Japanese star Masaki Okada and Hyunri in action.
The eight-part series first season debuted on Disney+ in January 2024 and has joined Moving and horror series Light Shop, in becoming one of the most watched shows in Asian regions.
Success of season 1
As of now, A Shop for Killers holds a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 100 percent critic score.
Launch date for A Shop for Killers
The second season will stream on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the US, however the creators have yet to confirm the released date.