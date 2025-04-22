‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

Famed K-drama 'A Shop for Killers' confirmed to cast renowned Japanese actors for its second instalment

‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

A Shop for Killers has been confirmed for a second season at Disney+ with surprising casting.

On Monday, April 21, the streaming platform confirmed the production of the season 2, which is set to premiere in 2026.

A Shop for Killers plot

The drama is based on novel by author Kang Ji-young, of the same name, which follows the story of Ji-an, a woman raised by her uncle, who is a former mercenary.

After her uncle's death, she inherits his deadly weapon and his enemies, who have chased him throughout his life.

A Shop for Killers cast

Season two of A Shop for Killers will be featuring Korean's superstar Lee Dong-wook, known for his role in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

The instalment will also be seeing Japanese star Masaki Okada and Hyunri in action.

The eight-part series first season debuted on Disney+ in January 2024 and has joined Moving and horror series Light Shop, in becoming one of the most watched shows in Asian regions.

Success of season 1

As of now, A Shop for Killers holds a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 100 percent critic score.

Launch date for A Shop for Killers

The second season will stream on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the US, however the creators have yet to confirm the released date.

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed

Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour
Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines