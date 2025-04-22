Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return

Andrew Garfield has spilled exciting beans about starring again in Spider-Man franchise.
The We Live in Time star has recently confessed he would “love” to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider Man.
During his recent appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Andrew was asked if he would like to star again in the Marvel movie.
He said, “I really love playing Spider-Man. I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would want to do something very strange.”
Andrew further explained, “I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat, and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom that they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies. I think they’re so great and you can honour the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.”
Andrew Garfield in ‘Spider-Man’ movies:
Andrew Garfield first starred as a superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. He later on reprised his role in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
In 2021, the renowned actor starred alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Last year, Tom Holland confirmed that production of Spider-Man 4 has started and Zendaya will also reprise her role.
In March 2025, the official title of the movie was released, which is Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026.