Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare

Blake Lively reportedly made a “super shady” legal move months before accusing co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.
As per Daily Mail, in September, a lawsuit was filed by Vanzan, a company owned by the Gossip Girl star, as they want to subpoena allegedly damaging text messages from the Five Feet Apart star’s now-ex PR team without Lively’s name being attached.
It is reported that Baldoni’s former publicist, Stephanie Jones, and her company, Jones works, received a subpoena.
In a subpoena, the team requested all documents and communications regarding Baldoni, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
However, Baldoni’s former publicist released the private messages between former staffer Jennifer Abel, who continued working with Baldoni, and PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan.
Following that Lively’s legal team used those message as claiming that Baldoni, Nathan and Abel orchestrated a smear campaign against the Another Simple Favor actress, during the promot It Ends With Us in August 2024.
While speaking to the outlet, a legal expert referred to the tactic as “super shady,” saying that “They intentionally did this to really work in a very surreptitious and clandestine way,” attorney Ron Zambrano, who has no relation to the case, claimed.
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal feud:
On December 19, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit claiming that the Jane Virgin star accused of sexual harassment.
The Green Lantern star's complaint was filed with the California Civil Rights Department.