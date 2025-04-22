Bluesky announces blue check verification feature

Bluesky has confirmed to launch blue check verification, which will authenticate the notable accounts, simplifying it for users to trust that an account’s posts are real.
Initially, Bluesky will work with selected and “Trusted Verifiers,” which are prominent organisations that can verify accounts as members of their team.
For example, a company will easily authenticate members of its public relations team with blue checks.
According to the company, its moderation team will verify every new verification to check authenticity.
It included a verification form, allowing users to set any domain which they own as their username.
This recently announced feature will be well-suited for renowned figures such as celebrities, journalists, and politicians. It will help users to find legitimate accounts.
The Bluesky team wrote in a blog post, “Domain handles continue to be an important part of verification on Bluesky. At the same time, we’ve heard from users that a larger visual signal would be useful in knowing which accounts are authentic.”
Bluesky’s recently launched feature is similar to a feature once deployed at X (formerly Twitter) to prevent the scammer’s attempt and assist users differentiate the authentic accounts.
In 2022, after acquiring X, tech billionaire Elon Musk eliminated this feature.
Instead, Musk introduced blue check marks to the subscribers for an X Premium tier on the social platform.