Bluesky announces blue check verification feature

Bluesky’s blue check verification feature will assist users to validate account's legitimacy

Bluesky announces blue check verification feature
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature

Bluesky has confirmed to launch blue check verification, which will authenticate the notable accounts, simplifying it for users to trust that an account’s posts are real.

Initially, Bluesky will work with selected and “Trusted Verifiers,” which are prominent organisations that can verify accounts as members of their team. 

For example, a company will easily authenticate members of its public relations team with blue checks.

According to the company, its moderation team will verify every new verification to check authenticity. 

It included a verification form, allowing users to set any domain which they own as their username.

This recently announced feature will be well-suited for renowned figures such as celebrities, journalists, and politicians. It will help users to find legitimate accounts.

The Bluesky team wrote in a blog post, “Domain handles continue to be an important part of verification on Bluesky. At the same time, we’ve heard from users that a larger visual signal would be useful in knowing which accounts are authentic.”

Bluesky’s recently launched feature is similar to a feature once deployed at X (formerly Twitter) to prevent the scammer’s attempt and assist users differentiate the authentic accounts.

In 2022, after acquiring X, tech billionaire Elon Musk eliminated this feature. 

Instead, Musk introduced blue check marks to the subscribers for an X Premium tier on the social platform.  

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed

Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model
iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model
YouTube Music introduces lyric sharing on Android: Here's how it works
YouTube Music introduces lyric sharing on Android: Here's how it works
Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels
WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels
Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults
Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults
SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew
SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew
Samsung expands fresh Galaxy S25 series update to new markets
Samsung expands fresh Galaxy S25 series update to new markets
SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices
How to add music to WhatsApp Status: A step-by-step guide
How to add music to WhatsApp Status: A step-by-step guide
US oldest serving astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday
US oldest serving astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday