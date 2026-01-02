Apple to release THESE updates in early 2026

Apple is expected to surprise users with the launch of a variety of updates as early as January, pointing to a eventful year ahead.
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro
The company is likely to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, integrated with the top-notch M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, offering a streamlined user experience.
Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly release an enlarged MacBook Pro redesign later in the year or in early 2027.
A cheaper MacBook with A18 Pro
A more affordable MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip, the similar chipset used in the iPhone 16 Pro—could debut this month.
If released, it would mark the first time Apple uses an iPhone-class chip in a Mac.
The device is likely to be priced at $1,000, featuring an 12.9-inch display, and avaiable in several tantalising hues.
More hardware on the horizon
Additional products are likely to be launched later in the first quarter, including the M5 MacBook Air, new iPad Air, and a refreshed base iPad, expected to release in March.
Furthermore, the company is reportedly preparing to release an updated Mac mini, Mac Studio, and the iPhone 17e, tipped to launch in February.
New software updates
Apple is likely to launch iOS 26.3 in January, bringing minor enhancements, EU-focused changes, and better iPhone-Android interoperability.