CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event

Tech enthusiasts are anticipating for the CES 2026 that will bring range of major advancements in automotive technology

CES 2026 is set to kick off on January 6 in Las Vegas, bringing together the world’s biggest tech companies to display their latest innovation.

While the event will officially start from next week, major announcements will start earlier with press conferences and keynotes from the leading players of the industry.

Artificial intelligence(AI) is likely to dominate the show once again, but this year, robotics is set to dominate the entire show.

From humanoid robots and robotic arms to AI-powered drones and self-driving cars, CES 2026 will emphasise how AI will now achieve prominence from screens into the physical world.

Chip manufacturers are likely to capture significant attention.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is also slated to deliver a keynote where new gaming hardware and AI tools are widely expected.

AMD CEO Lisa Su will follow with updates on the company’s AI roadmap and gaming, while Intel is set to share details regarding its Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” chips.

Moreover, Qualcomm will highlight its Snapdragon processors for Windows PCs and future AI systems.

Further launches, including glasses, rings, and fitness devices are also expected to make headlines with an intensifying competition in the industry.

Tech enthusiasts are anticipating for the CES 2026 that will bring a range of major advancements in automotive technology, including AI-centric dashboards and more.

