Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner  

Dua Lipa enjoyed a romantic Easter break with her fiancé Callum Turner!
Taking to Instagram, the Levitating crooner shared a slew of snapshots from her recent beach trip, as she spent quality time with her current love interest.
The pop star kicked off her photo dump by releasing a picture of her special one, playfully posing for the camera with a breathtaking background of the ocean.
In another slide, Dua, who has been busy with her Radical Optimism world tour, posted footage featuring herself and Callum, who were seen jumping into the sea.
The globally known singer captioned her post, "Easter at home."
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner sparked engagement rumours
For those unaware, the couple sparked engagement speculations after the singer shared a photo with her massive diamond ring in December last year.
Shortly after the speculations, The Sun reported that an insider had revealed that the actor had proposed to his longtime singer girlfriend, Dua.
"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake," the tipster added.
As of now, neither Dua Lipa’s representatives nor Callum Turner’s spokespersons have confirmed their engagement speculations.
Dua Lipa's headline grabbing world tour
On the work front, the critically known musician wrapped her first leg of Radical Optimism on April 5, 2025.
She will conclude her headline-grabbing musical tour in Seattle on October 16, 2025.