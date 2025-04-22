Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner

The 'Levitating' crooner celebrated her Easter with her fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner  

Dua Lipa enjoyed a romantic Easter break with her fiancé Callum Turner!

Taking to Instagram, the Levitating crooner shared a slew of snapshots from her recent beach trip, as she spent quality time with her current love interest.

The pop star kicked off her photo dump by releasing a picture of her special one, playfully posing for the camera with a breathtaking background of the ocean.

In another slide, Dua, who has been busy with her Radical Optimism world tour, posted footage featuring herself and Callum, who were seen jumping into the sea.

The globally known singer captioned her post, "Easter at home."

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner sparked engagement rumours 

For those unaware, the couple sparked engagement speculations after the singer shared a photo with her massive diamond ring in December last year.

Shortly after the speculations, The Sun reported that an insider had revealed that the actor had proposed to his longtime singer girlfriend, Dua.

"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake," the tipster added.

As of now, neither Dua Lipa’s representatives nor Callum Turner’s spokespersons have confirmed their engagement speculations. 

Dua Lipa's headline grabbing world tour 

On the work front, the critically known musician wrapped her first leg of Radical Optimism on April 5, 2025.

She will conclude her headline-grabbing musical tour in Seattle on October 16, 2025.  

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed

Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour
Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal