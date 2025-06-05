Dakota Johnson breaks cover without engagement ring amid Chris Martin split

Entertainment

Dakota Johnson has made the first public appearance after breaking up with Chris Martin.

As per Daily Mail, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was spotted in New York on Wednesday, June 4. She was stepping out from the Greenwich Hotel in the Manhattan neighborhood Tribeca.

Dakota went for a big hat with a wide brim that covered her eyes, but her sad face was still noticeable.

Moreover, her expensive emerald engagement ring was notably absent from her left hand as she stepped out onto the sidewalk on Greenwich Street.

A source told the media outlet, “Their relationship has been over for a long time, they just haven't been able to figure out to make it official. Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much.”

The tipster added, “Breakups aren't instant and they continued to breakup and makeup and sometimes things would work when they were away from each other, while they were working because absence makes the heart grow fonder, but then they'd get back together and little things just kept adding up to where they weren't right for each other anymore.”

About Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin relationship:

Dakota Johnson, 35 and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, first sparked dating rumours in 2017. They got engaged several years ago.

Last year, a source told the media outlet that the pair broke up a second time. 

