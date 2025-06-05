Entertainment

Tom Cruise assigns exciting mission to fans amid ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ reign

The ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ star gives fans a thrilling mission to complete over the weekend

It’s time for Tom Cruise’s fans to embark on a thrilling mission!

Taking to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 4, the Top Gun star promoted his newly-released film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, by assigning an exciting errand to his die-hard admirers.

In the post, he shared a photo of himself with the movie’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, as they stood in front of a large digital display of the film poster in a cinema, smiling while holding and playfully tossing popcorn.

Assigning his fans the mission, Cruise penned, “Your mission, should you choose to accept it: a weekend of action on the big screen.”

Fans reaction on Tom Cruise’s post:

Accepting the mission, a fan commented, “Real stunt performers know — this isn’t a movie. It’s inspiration in motion. Mission Accepted.”

Another wrote, “Mission accepted.”

“Already watched it twice. I’ll go again,” a third shared.

Meanwhile, a fourth admired, “No other star openly endorses OTHER movies like Tom Cruise does. The man is truly someone who loves FILM.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning plot:

Tom Cruise’s eighth Mission; Impossible installment follows the story of “Ethan Hunt and the IMF team race against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind.”

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning cast:

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czemy, and Angela Bassett.

