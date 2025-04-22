Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to LA in June 2020

Meghan Markle has recalled a hilarious incident after she moved to California with Prince Harry.

After the Duchess and Duke of Sussex moved to Los Angeles with their kids in June 2020, they were stuck at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

During the April 22 episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan podcast, the Suits alum finally revealed the real struggle of dying her hair.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, said, “So my family had just moved to California. We were staying in our friend's home. And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.’”

She added, “Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair. And I texted Serge, and he said, ‘You need to see Kadi.’ And you came over. I mean, we were masked and all the things. It was such an interesting time, but I remember that day so well.”

Later on, hair colorist Kadi Lee and Harry’s wife became close friends.

Meghan’s two kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, refer to her pal as “Auntie Kadi.”

She noted, “I mean, our kids love Auntie Kadi. It's my favorite when they run out to your car. It's like, ‘Kadi!’”

Reason why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moved to Los Angeles:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

The royal couple moved to California in June 2020, saying they wanted space to raise their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

