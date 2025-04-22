‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer promises scary plot twist

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s official trailer is released.
On Tuesday, April 22, Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for the horror sequel and sparked frenzy among fans.
The upcoming film will star Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King and more.
Actors of the 1997 original, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt will reprise their roles.
In the viral trailer, a group of five friends cause a deadly car accident. They tried to cover up their involvement and made a pact to keep it a secret.
However, a few months later their past comes back and haunt each of them.
The first sequel of I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 1997.
Fans’ reaction to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer:
A fan commented, “Seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. back as Julie James and Ray Bronson just put the biggest smile on my face.”
Another wrote, “Helens chase scene has to be one of the most intense cat and mouse sequences in horror movie history next to Scream 2 with Gale. The outcome is so heartbreaking, yet poetic because its the reason we remember it.”
“We better get a Brandy cameo! Underrated final girl w some melanin,” a third noted.
I Know What You Did Last Summer will release on July 18, 2025.