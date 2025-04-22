Kanye West makes public appearance with Bianca Censor amid explosive confession

Ye posted a shocking tweet promoting a new song titled 'Cousin'

Kanye West makes public appearance with Bianca Censor amid explosive confession

Kanye West was spotted posing with wife Bianca Censori during their trip to Spain, just days after the rapper shocked fans with a disturbing confession involving a cousin and incest.

The Famous crooner took to his X (former Twitter) account to share a photo, posing with his wife the Yeezy architecture.

The photo came after he shocked the internet with a disturbing confession.

He captioned the post, “fit pic,” featuring Bianca in a baby blue silk corset-style bodysuit paired with thigh-high black leather boots.

Her dark hair was styled in a loose, elegant updo, while Kanye stood behind her in a black hooded jacket and matching pants.

The couple was recently seen reconnecting in Spain, at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands.

According to TMZ, a source shared that West and Bianca gave “their relationship another shot.”

Kanye West shocking remarks:

Earlier, Ye posted a tweet promoting a new song titled Cousin, revealing, “This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different,” he continued.

West remarked, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

It came after Kanye West hinted at their split in his song entitled BIANCA from his new album WW3 released earlier this month.

