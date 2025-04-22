Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners

Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams, Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Fallon are also announced as winners of Webby Awards

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Rihanna have made it to the winners' list of Webby Awards 2025.

Celebrities, musicians, artists and athletes get recognised for their contribution to the media in the annual celebration.

Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams, Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon, Taika Waititi, Simone Biles and Jason Kelce are also among the winners.

A new category has been introduced this year titled, creator. The winners of this new category include Caleb Simpson, Chris Klemens, Colin Furze, Jake Shane, Jameis Winston, Joe Ando, Joshua Weissman, Laufey, Nick DiGiovanni, Skibidi Toilet, Trixie Mattel and Zach King.

The executive director of Webby Media Group, Jesse Feister, said in a statement, “The Webby Awards celebrates the incredible diversity and global reach of the Internet. This year’s winners represent a masterclass of creativity and innovation.”

He added, “They’ve harnessed the power of the Internet to drive change, spark conversations and connect us in new ways. With the introduction of new categories, these creators are being recognized for shaping the future of the digital world.”

Selection process for Webby Awards:

The winner of this prestigious award get selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Quinta Brunson, RocNation CEO Desiree Perez and Law Roach are among the members of this academy.

Notably, the Webby Awards 2025 will take place on May 12, at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.

