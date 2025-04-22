Queen Sonja's health update: Palace issues statement after hospital visit

A senior royal was urgently airlifted to hospital following a sudden health scare.
It has been revealed that Queen Sonja of Norway was admitted to hospital in her home country after experiencing "breathing difficulties".
As per Mirror, the Queen was admitted to the Royal Hospital in Oslo last night from the royal chalet in Sikkilsalen.
Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway were there to spend the Easter weekend.
Shortly after the queen was hospitalized, the Norwegian royal palace issued a statement, sharing that she had now left hospital, although would be postponing royal duties for the week ahead.
In an update released yesterday, the palace said, "Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital this evening for examinations due to shortness of breath. The Queen was transported by air ambulance from the Prince's Cabin in Sikkilsdalen, where the Royal Couple spent the Easter holiday."
Her trip to hospital came after Sonja had a pacemaker fitted earlier this year with the procedure said to have been successful.
Queen Sonja’s state visit:
She recently accompanied the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, and her husband Björn Skúlason on a state visit to Norway, attending the welcome ceremony and gala dinner.
To note, Queen Sonja's husband, King Harrald is Europe's oldest reigning monarch at age 88.