King Charles, Prince William find common ground with Harry after reunion

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate have seemingly found common ground with Prince Harry after the duke’s reunion with the monarch last month.
The Princess of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and the British monarch have voiced their concerns about digital technology's impact on society in the last couple of weeks.
Recently, Kate Middleton wrote an essay addressing what she termed an "epidemic of disconnection", cautioning about excessive screen time's effects on children's development.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan added their names to an open letter demanding restrictions on artificial intelligence superintelligence.
On the other hand, His Majesty got candid about "the ghastliness of social media" during his outing in Manchester this week.
A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on their common ground during a chat with Mirror.
She said, "All three, Charles, William and Harry are becoming more vocal about the dangers of social media. I don't think it has any bearing on a full reconciliation between the King and Harry."
The royal commentator suggested that any efforts to heal the family rift need to be kept private to be effective.
Jennie added, "Hopefully that is still quietly bubbling on behind the scenes, which is exactly where it must remain if there is to be any hope of seeing them together again.”
To note, Harry met his father Charles for a private tea at Clarence House on September 10.