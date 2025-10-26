Princess Kate’s unexpected wellness move shocks royal fans

Princess Kate has seemingly started practising a new wellness hobby amid her busy schedule to “slow down.”
On 26 October, a British contemporary artist Chris Levine told Daily Mail that he has been teaching the Princess of Wales, 43, how to meditate.
Meditation has reportedly became a valuable skill for Kate, helping her cope with daily life and feel more centered.
A self-discovery and empowerment coach Aura E. Martinez told HELLO! that meditation has a wealth of benefits, "Meditation is so beneficial because it trains your mind to slow down and notice what is going on inside you.”
She added, "For my clients, I've seen it reduce their anxiety, improve their sleep, and even help them respond more thoughtfully in challenging situations."
When she's at home at Adelaide Cottage, Prince William’s wife likes to relax and meditate in her free time.
Royal fans were amazed at how Kate prioritized self-care despite her busy schedule.
One fan tweeted, "When Catherine said 'Over the past year Nature has been my sanctuary'. So powerful in Meaning."
The princess, who shares three kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, with William, is also a keen sportswoman and particularly enjoys playing tennis.
On the health front, she revealed cancer diagnosis in March 2024. The Princess of Wales underwent a course of chemotherapy, which she completed in September 2024.
In January 2025, Kate confirmed that she is in remission.