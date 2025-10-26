Royal

Prince Albert II leads recognition ride for La Vuelta 26 route in Monaco

Prince Albert was joined by La Vuelta General Manager Javier Guillén, ambassador Nicolas Roche, and several professional cyclists

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Albert II leads recognition ride for La Vuelta 26 route in Monaco
Prince Albert II leads recognition ride for La Vuelta 26 route in Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco led a recognition ride through the Principality to mark the unveiling of the La Vuelta 26 route.

On Sunday, he was Joined by La Vuelta General Manager Javier Guillén, ambassador Nicolas Roche, and several professional cyclists, the Prince completed the 9.6 km course that winds through Monaco’s most iconic landmarks.

Taking to Instagram account, the Palace of Monaco shared the official glimpses of Prince Albert II participating in a recognition ride.


The palace said in a captions, “Following the official presentation of the routes in the Principality of La Vuelta 26, a recognition of the track of the individual clockwork took place this morning.”

They added, “Around Prince Albert II, Javier Guillén, General Manager of La Vuelta, Sir Gary Verity, Nicolas Roche, Ambassador of La VuelTA, professional racers Hugo Houle, Matteo Trentin, Steven Kruijswijk and Nicolas Vinokourov traveled the 9.6 kilometers of the route fully drawn in the streets of the Principality: of Place du Casino at the Formula 1 Grand Prix start/finish line, passing through the Moulins Quarter, the Fairmont Bend, the Larvotto Quarter, the Port of Hercule, the Port of Fontvieille, the Cirque Chapter and the Stade Louis II.”

To note, on Saturday, La Vuelta 2026 was officially unveiled in Monaco, ten months ahead of the grand departure.

Prince Albert II attended the presentation of the first two routes and welcomed the event with a speech celebrating the Principality’s sporting spirit.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Charles Spencer claims Diana entrusted him ‘as guardian' to William, Harry

Charles Spencer claims Diana entrusted him ‘as guardian' to William, Harry
Charles Spencer reveals Princess Diana wanted him to protect Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Andrew offers King Charles bit of relief amid ongoing royal drama

Prince Andrew offers King Charles bit of relief amid ongoing royal drama
The disgraced royal vowed the British monarch that he won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps

King Abdullah dons Throne Attire to open second session of 20th Parliament

King Abdullah dons Throne Attire to open second session of 20th Parliament
The Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, inaugurates the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament

Queen Sonja cuts ribbon at long-awaited museum to honor special minority

Queen Sonja cuts ribbon at long-awaited museum to honor special minority
The Norwegian Queen Consort makes graceful appearance to inaugurate a special museum building

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama
The Prince of Wales receives upsetting news amid ongoing chaos in the Royal Family

Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George

Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued this modern tradition with Charlotte and Louis

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue
The Prince of Wales reacts to major news amid ongoing issues of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor make powerful joint appearance

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor make powerful joint appearance
King Felipe, Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía preside over award ceremony in a special reunion

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference
His Serene Highness steps out for meaningful Royal event without wife Princess Charlene

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting
Swedish monarch steps out for meaningful cause without her husband, King Carl Gustaf

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama
Princess Anne resumes royal duties amid ongoing controversy of brother Prince Andrew

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance
Danish Palace announces upcoming Rome trip of a rarely seen Royal Family member