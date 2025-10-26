Prince Albert II leads recognition ride for La Vuelta 26 route in Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco led a recognition ride through the Principality to mark the unveiling of the La Vuelta 26 route.
On Sunday, he was Joined by La Vuelta General Manager Javier Guillén, ambassador Nicolas Roche, and several professional cyclists, the Prince completed the 9.6 km course that winds through Monaco’s most iconic landmarks.
Taking to Instagram account, the Palace of Monaco shared the official glimpses of Prince Albert II participating in a recognition ride.
The palace said in a captions, “Following the official presentation of the routes in the Principality of La Vuelta 26, a recognition of the track of the individual clockwork took place this morning.”
They added, “Around Prince Albert II, Javier Guillén, General Manager of La Vuelta, Sir Gary Verity, Nicolas Roche, Ambassador of La VuelTA, professional racers Hugo Houle, Matteo Trentin, Steven Kruijswijk and Nicolas Vinokourov traveled the 9.6 kilometers of the route fully drawn in the streets of the Principality: of Place du Casino at the Formula 1 Grand Prix start/finish line, passing through the Moulins Quarter, the Fairmont Bend, the Larvotto Quarter, the Port of Hercule, the Port of Fontvieille, the Cirque Chapter and the Stade Louis II.”
To note, on Saturday, La Vuelta 2026 was officially unveiled in Monaco, ten months ahead of the grand departure.
Prince Albert II attended the presentation of the first two routes and welcomed the event with a speech celebrating the Principality’s sporting spirit.