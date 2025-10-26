Royal Hashemite Court drops King's speech at 2nd session of 20th parliament 

King Abdullah II has delivered a powerful speech at the opening ceremony of the second ordinary session of the 20th Council of Parliament.
In the presence of Queen Rania, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, the Jordanian monarch inaugurates the 20th Parliament session.
On Sunday, October 26, the Jordanian Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to release exclusive glimpses of His Majesty's bold appearance at the parliamentary session.
"The speech of the Supreme Throne by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the opening of the second ordinary session of the Twentieth Council of the Nation," King’s office stated in the caption.
In his divine address, the 63-year-old King of Jordan affirmed that the country’s future "Will not be subject to policies that do not align with its interests or deviate from its principles."
The King described Jordan as, "A nation with a steadfast identity, committed to preserving its Hashemite heritage and Arab and human values."
For those unaware, King Abdullah II made these remarks on Monday, October 20, during the opening of the first parliamentary session of the 20th House of Representatives.