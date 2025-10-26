Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama

Prince William has received a shocking news amid the ongoing tensions within the Royal Family.
During his appearance on the Rosebud podcast, the Prince of Wales’ uncle, Charles Spencer, revealed that his and the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, has been admitted in the hospital for several weeks.
Last month, Lady Sarah suffered severe injuries after facing an equestrian mishap, following which she has remained in hospital care for several weeks, shared the 9th Earl Spencer.
Sharing the details of the 70-year-old aunt of Prince William, Charles noted that her path to recovery has been difficult, with hospital staff reportedly finding her as a particularly challenging patient during her stay.
"She had a very bad fall last month and has been in hospital," stated Charles Spencer, adding that she has been "quite a handful as a patient."
He continued to shared how the senior doctor reached out his brother-in-law, Neil McCorquodale, to open up about Sarah’s behavior, noting, "The lead doctor said to my brother-in-law, 'She's quite a character, isn't she?', which I think is code for, 'Could you take her home?'"
This revelation from Charles Earl Spencer comes amid his nephew, Prince William, is going through a rough patch due to the ongoing chaos in the Royal Family.
