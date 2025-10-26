Royal

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama

The Prince of Wales receives upsetting news amid ongoing chaos in the Royal Family

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama
Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama

Prince William has received a shocking news amid the ongoing tensions within the Royal Family.

During his appearance on the Rosebud podcast, the Prince of Wales’ uncle, Charles Spencer, revealed that his and the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, has been admitted in the hospital for several weeks.

Last month, Lady Sarah suffered severe injuries after facing an equestrian mishap, following which she has remained in hospital care for several weeks, shared the 9th Earl Spencer.

Sharing the details of the 70-year-old aunt of Prince William, Charles noted that her path to recovery has been difficult, with hospital staff reportedly finding her as a particularly challenging patient during her stay.

"She had a very bad fall last month and has been in hospital," stated Charles Spencer, adding that she has been "quite a handful as a patient."

He continued to shared how the senior doctor reached out his brother-in-law, Neil McCorquodale, to open up about Sarah’s behavior, noting, "The lead doctor said to my brother-in-law, 'She's quite a character, isn't she?', which I think is code for, 'Could you take her home?'"

This revelation from Charles Earl Spencer comes amid his nephew, Prince William, is going through a rough patch due to the ongoing chaos in the Royal Family.

After Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles, tensions surrounding his residence in the Royal Lodge reignited as tabloids reported that the former Duke of York has been asked to leave the estate, which he is adamant not to.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Prince William, Princess Kate’s make untraditional choice for Prince George

Prince William, Princess Kate’s make untraditional choice for Prince George
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued this modern tradition with Charlotte and Louis

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue
The Prince of Wales reacts to major news amid ongoing issues of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance
King Felipe, Princess Sofia, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia preside over award ceremony in a special reunion

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference
His Serene Highness steps out for meaningful Royal event without wife Princess Charlene

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting
Swedish monarch steps out for meaningful cause without her husband, King Carl Gustaf

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama
Princess Anne resumes royal duties amid ongoing controversy of brother Prince Andrew

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance
Danish Palace announces upcoming Rome trip of a rarely seen Royal Family member

Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum

Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum
The former Duke of York dramatically announced to surrender his Royal titles in October this year

Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday

Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday
The royal family shared the breathtaking photograph of the Crown Princess of Belgium on her 24th birthday

Princess Leonor exudes ethereal charm, delivers uplifting Asturias Awards speech

Princess Leonor exudes ethereal charm, delivers uplifting Asturias Awards speech
King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s elder daughter, Crown Princess Leonor, dazzles at the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards

King Charles drops special surprise to mark 25 years of 'influential' mission

King Charles drops special surprise to mark 25 years of 'influential' mission
Royal Family offers glimpse into King Charles' first ever podcast

Kate Middleton wishes team England luck ahead of historic Rugby Ashes clash

Kate Middleton wishes team England luck ahead of historic Rugby Ashes clash
The England national rugby union team is set to face Australia in the Rugby League Ashes 2025 after 22 years