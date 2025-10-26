Prince Hussein of Jordan recalls King Abdullah's bold speech from key event  

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein has paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, King Abdullah II, after his powerful appearance at the major Royal event.
The proud son took to his Instagram account on Sunday, October 26, to share the exclusive glimpses from the opening ceremony of the 20th Parliament.
"This country, which was destined to be born in the heart of crises, which was never an exception in his career, but was his companion since the beginning, had to make his path with will, and his generations proved at every turn, its stand in the face of difficulties," the Crown Prince stated in the caption.
He additionally noted, "From the speech of the Supreme Throne during the opening of the second ordinary session of the Twentieth Council of the Nation."
The 31-year-old Hashemite Royal Family member also included a few official clicks from the event, showing him walking behind His Majesty before his powerful statement at the opening ceremony.
During the event, King Abdullah II was accompanied by Prince Hussein, his wife Princess Rajwa al-Hussein, and Her Majesty Queen Rania.
The inauguration ceremony of the second ordinary session of the Twentieth Council of the Nation took place on Monday, October 20.