Royal

Prince Andrew offers King Charles bit of relief amid ongoing royal drama

The disgraced royal vowed the British monarch that he won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince Andrew has reportedly reassured King Charles about his next steps as tensions rise over his possible eviction from the Royal Lodge estate.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the disgraced royal vowed the British monarch that he won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps with a bombshell memoir.

A source said, “Andrew won’t write a book like Spare. He has promised the King.”

Prince Andrew reportedly has no plans to write a tell-all, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is said to be receiving multiple book offers.

The 66-year-old, who is recently linked to a new Epstein email scandal, is expected to focus on her health journey and life as a grandmother.

Her friend said, “She couldn’t write a book without (Andrew) being in it.”

According to a source, Andrew has been banned from interviews appearances since his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview

The update came amid Andrew still holding the lease on his sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, which isn’t set to expire until 2078.

To note, Prince Harry sent shockwaves through the Royal Family when he and Meghan left royal life in 2020, later airing their grievances in an Oprah Winfrey interview and a revealing six-part Netflix docuseries.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

King Abdullah dons Throne Attire to open second session of 20th Parliament

King Abdullah dons Throne Attire to open second session of 20th Parliament
The Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, inaugurates the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament

Queen Sonja cuts ribbon at long-awaited museum to honor special minority

Queen Sonja cuts ribbon at long-awaited museum to honor special minority
The Norwegian Queen Consort makes graceful appearance to inaugurate a special museum building

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama
The Prince of Wales receives upsetting news amid ongoing chaos in the Royal Family

Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George

Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued this modern tradition with Charlotte and Louis

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue
The Prince of Wales reacts to major news amid ongoing issues of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance
King Felipe, Princess Sofia, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia preside over award ceremony in a special reunion

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference
His Serene Highness steps out for meaningful Royal event without wife Princess Charlene

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting
Swedish monarch steps out for meaningful cause without her husband, King Carl Gustaf

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama
Princess Anne resumes royal duties amid ongoing controversy of brother Prince Andrew

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance
Danish Palace announces upcoming Rome trip of a rarely seen Royal Family member

Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum

Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum
The former Duke of York dramatically announced to surrender his Royal titles in October this year

Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday

Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday
The royal family shared the breathtaking photograph of the Crown Princess of Belgium on her 24th birthday