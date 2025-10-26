Prince Andrew offers King Charles bit of relief amid ongoing royal drama

Prince Andrew has reportedly reassured King Charles about his next steps as tensions rise over his possible eviction from the Royal Lodge estate.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the disgraced royal vowed the British monarch that he won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps with a bombshell memoir.
A source said, “Andrew won’t write a book like Spare. He has promised the King.”
Prince Andrew reportedly has no plans to write a tell-all, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is said to be receiving multiple book offers.
The 66-year-old, who is recently linked to a new Epstein email scandal, is expected to focus on her health journey and life as a grandmother.
Her friend said, “She couldn’t write a book without (Andrew) being in it.”
According to a source, Andrew has been banned from interviews appearances since his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview
The update came amid Andrew still holding the lease on his sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, which isn’t set to expire until 2078.
To note, Prince Harry sent shockwaves through the Royal Family when he and Meghan left royal life in 2020, later airing their grievances in an Oprah Winfrey interview and a revealing six-part Netflix docuseries.