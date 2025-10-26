Royal

Prince William set to move into Adelaide Cottage in wake of Andrew's fallout

The Prince and Princess of Wales face new challenge amid Prince Andrew scandal

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, reportedly had to move into Adelaide Cottage after Prince Andrew was instructed to vacate Royal Lodge.

According to GB News, the former Duke of York has refused to relocate to Adelaide Cottage, as he was asked to leave the estate during recent crucial meetings with King Charles' aides. 

After his refusal, a dramatic change of plans occurred as the Prince and Princess of Wales received orders to shift to Adelaide Cottage.

However, it is reported that the future King and Queen never intended Adelaide to become their Windsor home, as they initially targeted Royal Lodge as their preferred choice.

An insider told Mail, "Them going into Adelaide Cottage was never the plan. But they were forced to because Prince Andrew wouldn't shift."

The family now plans to establish itself at Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Georgian property situated approximately one mile from Royal Lodge. 

It is important to note that Adelaide Cottage has a four-bedroom property while Royal Lodge consists of a 30-room mansion.

As of now, neither Prince William nor Catherine has responded to the ongoing property drama. 

