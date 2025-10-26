Royal

King Abdullah dons Throne Attire to open second session of 20th Parliament

The Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, inaugurates the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Abdullah made a regal appearance at a special event.

The Royal Hashemite Court took to its official Instagram handle on Sunday, October 26, to share about the monarch’s latest engagement, where he opened the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II today inaugurates the second regular session of the twentieth Parliament #Jordan #Speech_from_the_Throne,” captioned the royal court alongside a photo of the King addressing the Parliament.

For the special session, the King donned his special ceremonial attire, called the Throne Attire, adorned with badges, decorations and symbolic elements that reflect his role as sovereign and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Delivering Speech from the Throne, King Abdullah II began, “In the name of God, and with His blessings, we inaugurate the second ordinary session of the Twentieth Parliament. I stand before you, as I always have, every year in this place, which bore witness to the dawn of our service to this nation.”

“This nation that has been destined to emerge in the midst of crises, which have never been the exception; rather, crises have been its companion since the very beginning. Thus, our nation has forged its path with determination, and generations of our people have proven at every turn that they stand firm in the face of adversity,” he continued.

In the speech, the father of four spoke on several topics, including his duties toward Jordan and its people, responsibilities of the Parliament, the country’s progress, education, and support for Palestinians.

“Honourable Senators, Honourable Representatives, Serving our nation is a sacred duty that we all share. There is no reason to fear for Jordan, which remains secure and steadfast with its people and institutions. And it will remain so evermore, with the grace of God Almighty. Peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you,” concluded the monarch.

Notably, prior to the session inauguration, an official ceremony was held at Parliament, where King Abdullah II was joined by Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein, and other member of the Royal Family.

