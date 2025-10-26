Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales continued this modern tradition with Charlotte and Louis

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George
Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George

Prince William and Princess Kate made headlines when they broke royal tradition following Prince George’s birth.

Following the birth of the Prince and Princess of Wales first son, the couple followed royal tradition during Prince George’s christening at St. James’s Palace on October 23, 2013.

To follow the tradition, they replicate Queen Victoria’s christening gown and the use of water from the River Jordan.

However, the couple broke with convention in one key way: their unexpected choice of godparents.

Prince William and Princess Kate chose seven godparents for Prince George — but only one was a royal.

According to royal expert Valentine Low, he explained in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown that it was "in many respects, a very traditional royal christening" yet their choice of godparents "represented something of a break with tradition".

Traditionally, royal godparents were chosen from within royal circles, but William and Kate broke with that custom.

The couple selected six close friends and William’s cousin Zara Tindal, reflecting a more modern approach to royal life.

Val Lowe stated, "The list of godparents, seven in all, represented something of a break with tradition. Most of them were old friends of the [then] Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, rather than being drawn from the ranks of royalty, as might have happened in the past. Only one member of the Royal Family made the cut, Zara Tindall, and she did not even have a title."

Notably, William and Kate continued this modern tradition with Charlotte and Louis, choosing six godparents each from close friends and family instead of royal ranks.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama

Prince William hit with bad news amid Prince Andrew Royal Lodge drama
The Prince of Wales receives upsetting news amid ongoing chaos in the Royal Family

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue

Prince William makes big announcement amid Prince Andrew’s Lodge issue
The Prince of Wales reacts to major news amid ongoing issues of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Sophia make powerful joint appearance
King Felipe, Princess Sofia, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia preside over award ceremony in a special reunion

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference
His Serene Highness steps out for meaningful Royal event without wife Princess Charlene

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting
Swedish monarch steps out for meaningful cause without her husband, King Carl Gustaf

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama
Princess Anne resumes royal duties amid ongoing controversy of brother Prince Andrew

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance

Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance
Danish Palace announces upcoming Rome trip of a rarely seen Royal Family member

Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum

Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum
The former Duke of York dramatically announced to surrender his Royal titles in October this year

Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday

Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday
The royal family shared the breathtaking photograph of the Crown Princess of Belgium on her 24th birthday

Princess Leonor exudes ethereal charm, delivers uplifting Asturias Awards speech

Princess Leonor exudes ethereal charm, delivers uplifting Asturias Awards speech
King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s elder daughter, Crown Princess Leonor, dazzles at the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards

King Charles drops special surprise to mark 25 years of 'influential' mission

King Charles drops special surprise to mark 25 years of 'influential' mission
Royal Family offers glimpse into King Charles' first ever podcast

Kate Middleton wishes team England luck ahead of historic Rugby Ashes clash

Kate Middleton wishes team England luck ahead of historic Rugby Ashes clash
The England national rugby union team is set to face Australia in the Rugby League Ashes 2025 after 22 years