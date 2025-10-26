Prince William, Princess Kate make untraditional choice for Prince George

Prince William and Princess Kate made headlines when they broke royal tradition following Prince George’s birth.
Following the birth of the Prince and Princess of Wales first son, the couple followed royal tradition during Prince George’s christening at St. James’s Palace on October 23, 2013.
To follow the tradition, they replicate Queen Victoria’s christening gown and the use of water from the River Jordan.
However, the couple broke with convention in one key way: their unexpected choice of godparents.
Prince William and Princess Kate chose seven godparents for Prince George — but only one was a royal.
According to royal expert Valentine Low, he explained in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown that it was "in many respects, a very traditional royal christening" yet their choice of godparents "represented something of a break with tradition".
Traditionally, royal godparents were chosen from within royal circles, but William and Kate broke with that custom.
The couple selected six close friends and William’s cousin Zara Tindal, reflecting a more modern approach to royal life.
Val Lowe stated, "The list of godparents, seven in all, represented something of a break with tradition. Most of them were old friends of the [then] Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, rather than being drawn from the ranks of royalty, as might have happened in the past. Only one member of the Royal Family made the cut, Zara Tindall, and she did not even have a title."
Notably, William and Kate continued this modern tradition with Charlotte and Louis, choosing six godparents each from close friends and family instead of royal ranks.