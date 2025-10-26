Charles Spencer claims Diana entrusted him ‘as guardian' to William, Harry

Charles Spencer has revealed Prince Diana “left me as guardian of” Prince Harry and Prince William.
The British author recently reflected on his emotional eulogy that he delivered at his late sister’s funeral back in 1997.
During his appearance Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast, the 9th Earl Spencer revealed that he had originally planned to say different words in his monologue, "I wrote something very different.”
While reflecting on what Diana’s wish, he said, “And I knew I'd been left at that stage – it had no legal standing – but I knew she'd left me as guardian of her sons. Obviously, the other parent being alive, that meant nothing, but it meant something to me. That sort of duty, I think.”
"And then overnight, I must have been chuntering away and I realised that my job actually wasn't to do that, but it was almost to speak for her,” Charles added, “I did take one bit out, actually, because I did give a rather unnecessary name check to Rupert Murdoch and I thought, 'Why bother?'”
Diana passed away on Sunday 31 August 1997 following a car accident in Paris, France.
To note, she has three siblings; Sarah, Jane, and Charles.