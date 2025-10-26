Queen Sonja cuts ribbon at long-awaited museum to honor special minority

Queen Sonja led a special ceremony in Finnskogen.
In the latest update shared on Instagram on Saturday, October 25, the Norwegian Royal Family reported about the Queen Consort’s heartwarming new engagement, which she carried out in Svullrya.
During her new outing, Prince Haakon’s mother opened a long-awaited museum building, constructed to honor a special minority group in the country.
“Norwegian Forest Finnish Museum opened after 25 years,” stated the Royals, adding, “Queen Sonja opened the new museum building at Svullrya in the heart of the Finnskogen. Together with the leader of Unge Skogfinner, Marikken Bruvold, she cut a string dressed with birch levers.”
The new building is inaugurated to cherish the Forest Finns – an officially recognized national minority of Norway, who share deep roots and a long history in the country.
While concluding her special engagement, Queen Sonja said, “It's like a cathedral, with poles that seem as if we are out in the woods. Here the story of the forest fins is conveyed in a fantastic way. It's a part of Norway's history, something we have to take care of.”
The post included a carousel of delightful glimpses from the Queen’s joyful visit, capturing her gracefully engaging with the locals of Svullrya.
