Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message

Leonardo DiCaprio is marking Earth Day with full enthusiasm!
The Titanic actor, who is an active environmentalist, took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to celebrate Earth Day with a heartfelt message, highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship.
“Earth Day was officially established in 1970 to increase public awareness of the world’s environmental problems. Millions of Americans, including college students from across the country demonstrated in support of the planet,” he wrote in the caption alongside a moving video about "Save the Earth."
DiCaprio continued, "This spurred Congress to authorize the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, marking the beginning of the most advanced system of environmental protection in the world at the time."
"Earth Day reminds us that environmental stewardship is essential for ensuring a good quality of life for ourselves and future generations. The environmental issues of tomorrow will require innovative solutions today. As we celebrate Earth Day, we must acknowledge past achievements and the work that still lies ahead," he added.
Earth Day, established in 1970, is an annual event on April 22 which aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability.
Last week, DiCaprio raised awareness about the alarming decline of bees in the United States in an Instagram post.
Leonardo DiCaprio as an Environmental activist:
Leonardo DiCaprio is widely recognized for his exceptional acting skills, but his dedication to environmental activism is equally impressive.
For decades, he has been a vocal advocate for global environmental issues, including climate change, wildlife conservation, clean water access, biodiversity protection, marine conservation, and Indigenous community support.
In 1998, the Inception star founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, dedicated to “the protection and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants,” according to its website.