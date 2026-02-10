Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert 

Shakira is proving to be a true rockstar spirit with her powerful move after collapsing on stage during a live performance in San Salvador.
The popular Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer shared the powerful statement despite being affected by the on stage incident.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 10th, Shakira released a few glimpses of her recent performance in Central America.
"Thank you, Central America, for these first 2 unforgettable nights! See you in a few days!" the Grammy-winning musician noted.
This update came shortly after a media report claimed that the singer suffered a painful incident during her live performance.
Shakira twisted her wrist and collapsed during a concert in San Salvador.
According to multiple media reports, the critically acclaimed musician fell over on her elbow while dragging a microphone stand with her.
Despite the embarrassing yet painful moment, Shakira proved her professionalism and continued performing for his beloved fans.
She also shared an update on her health, as she wrote in her statement, "Don't worry, I'm made of rubber."
For those unaware, Shakira is currently touring Central America as part of her world tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she commenced on February 11th lastyear.
The singer will next perform in Mexico later this month and will end the tour on April 4 with a concert in Abu Dhabi.