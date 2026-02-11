News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance

The 'Baby' crooner set to perform at the 2026 Coachella in April

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Biebers Coachella performance
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance 

Hailey Bieber has joined the second campaign for Donna Karan’s clothing line, DKNY. 

After supporting her husband, Justin Bieber, at the pre‑Super Bowl party in San Francisco, the Rhode Skin founder stars in her second campaign for DKNY after joining the brand last year.

Cantering New York, as usual, the photos show Hailey wearing looks that include pants and loafers, a denim shirt and cheeky looks at her bra while she lounges in a space made to look like an artist's loft.

She also rocks a new version of the "Naked Dress," made famous in Sex and the City.

Jeff Goldfarb, EVP of G-III Apparel Group, said in a press release, "Hailey Bieber is one of the most influential style leaders today and a natural choice to continue representing DKNY globally."

This update came ahead of Justin Bieber’s performance at the 2026 Coachella.

According to media reports, the Yukon crooner is gearing up for his long-awaited performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and they might have just gotten a sneak peek at what his headlining set could entail.

He also took the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, four years after his last performance of Peaches at the award show — and delivered a stripped-down version of Yukon from his album Swag

