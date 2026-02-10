Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win  

Leonardo DiCaprio is paying a touching tribute to his One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, after his career-defining moment.
On Saturday, February 7th, the Phantom Threads director created history at the 78th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) by winning the best director award at the ceremony.
After presenting his beloved friend and multi-talented filmmaker the accolade, Leonardo turned to his Instagram account to share the exclusive video clip of his speech before inviting Paul on stage to receive the honour.
"Congratulations on this deeply deserved honour. No one embodies the spirit, discipline, and courage of the Directors Guild more fully than you," the Titanic star lovingly stated in the caption.
In his heartfelt speech, the 51-year-old American actor and film producer briefly described Paul’s craft after working with him closely in their superhit movie, One Battle After Another.
The acclaimed filmmaker received the prestigious Directors Guild Award for his latest feature film, One Battle After Another, which tells the story of a father attempting to protect his teenage daughter when his past comes back to haunt him.
One Battle After Another premiered on September 26, 2025.