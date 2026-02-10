News
  • By Hania Jamil
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday

The 'Colors' hitmaker and Avan Jogia have been romantically linked since 2023 and announced their engagement a year later

  • By Hania Jamil
Halsey is celebrating her fiancé, Avan Jogia, on his 34th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

On Monday, February 9, the Bad At Love singer turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of snaps and clicks, giving her followers a glimpse of their adorable bond.

"More than a few years, today, @jogia was born and a star exploded in the galaxy somewhere as penance to re-balance the universe accounting for his arrival," Halsey penned in the caption of the post, which had the first snap of the pair hugging, with Avan maintaining eye contact with camera.

Describing her feelings for her fiancé, the 31-year-old added, "i love him so much it fist fights out my body, arms akimbo, grab grab grabbing at him."


She added, "he is fiercely intelligent. his kindness seems impossible but proves otherwise daily. he is funny, talented and annoyingly likable. he is going to make/do incredible things in this lifetime and this birthday is barely a tick in that timeline."

"I am giddy to know him. I am blessed to spend my life with him. I love him I love him I love him so. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!"

The sweet carousel features multiple snaps of Halsey and Avan sharing romantic moments, along with clicks of the Victorious alum with the singer's son, Ender Ridley Aydin, 4, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Moreover, the couple confirmed their engagement on X in September 2024, when Halsey called Avan her "fiancé."

The Without Me singer and Avan first sparked dating speculations in September 2023 after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

