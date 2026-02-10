Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year

The Pitt star Noah Wyle has been named the 2026 Television Showperson of the Year Award, announced the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG).
On Tuesday, February 10, the organisation shared that Wyle will receive the honour at the 63rd annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon on March 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
As per the ICG, the Television Showperson of the Year award highlights "professional impact, artistic excellence and special spirit defined as showmanship."
Wyle serves as actor, co-writer, director and executive producer on the HBO medical show.
For his role on The Pitt, he won the top awards for lead male actor and drama series at the 2025 Emmy Awards, 2026 Golden Globes and 2026 Critics Choice Awards.
Moreover, this is not Wyle's first rodeo with the medical dramas, as he played Dr John Carter on NBC's ER (1994) and went on to become the show's longest-serving cast member, appearing in 254 episodes.
Past recipients of the Television Showperson of the Year Award include Bob Hope, Kathy Bates, Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes and Quinta Brunson.