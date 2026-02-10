News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip?

The SKIMS founder and Lewis Hamilton escalate romance rumours after joint appearance at 2026 Super Bowl

  • By Fatima Hassan

Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip?
Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip? 

Kim Kardashian has seemingly confirmed her budding romance with Lewis Hamilton.  

The couple, who recently made headlines due to their joint appearance at Levi’s Stadium for Bad Bunny’s performance at the 2026 Super Bowl ceremony, has sparked debate on social media, as many fans are convinced that they are dating each other.

A day after the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Kim took to her Instagram account to release a hilarious video featuring herself and her other two younger sisters, including Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In the viral footage, the three sisters are seen attempting a trending Titanic stunt, which left the fans in a frenzy.

Whilst the camera focused on the sisters’ hilarious tries at the couple challenge, fans quickly noticed that Lewis’ voice was in the background as he cheered Kim on.

A crisp male voice with a British accent could clearly be heard in the footage, shouting at Kim while encouraging her to win the challenge.

As the video snippet went viral on social media, eagle-eyed fans were quick to recognise Lewis and Timothée Chalamet’s voices in the background of the hilarious clip.

One fan commented, "Love that and Timmy and Lewis in the background."

"We all heard Lewis Hamilton’s voice in the background, right?" another chimed in.

While a third also noticed the Formula 1 racer’s voice, saying, "Am I the only one who can hear Lewis’s laugh?"

This update seemingly confirmed the romance between Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, who have been keeping their relationship under wraps. 

Despite their Super Bowl public appearance and several dating reports, neither the British racer nor the SKIMS founder has publicly made their romance official. 

Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday
Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life
Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life
Romeo Beckham honors family in new way after Brooklyn snub
Romeo Beckham honors family in new way after Brooklyn snub
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’

Popular News

Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

6 minutes ago
Discord announces age verification feature for improved security

Discord announces age verification feature for improved security

21 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh in danger after Rohit Shetty's firing incident? Security on high-alert

Ranveer Singh in danger after Rohit Shetty's firing incident? Security on high-alert
29 minutes ago