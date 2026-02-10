Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip? 

Kim Kardashian has seemingly confirmed her budding romance with Lewis Hamilton.
The couple, who recently made headlines due to their joint appearance at Levi’s Stadium for Bad Bunny’s performance at the 2026 Super Bowl ceremony, has sparked debate on social media, as many fans are convinced that they are dating each other.
A day after the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Kim took to her Instagram account to release a hilarious video featuring herself and her other two younger sisters, including Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
In the viral footage, the three sisters are seen attempting a trending Titanic stunt, which left the fans in a frenzy.
Whilst the camera focused on the sisters’ hilarious tries at the couple challenge, fans quickly noticed that Lewis’ voice was in the background as he cheered Kim on.
A crisp male voice with a British accent could clearly be heard in the footage, shouting at Kim while encouraging her to win the challenge.
As the video snippet went viral on social media, eagle-eyed fans were quick to recognise Lewis and Timothée Chalamet’s voices in the background of the hilarious clip.
One fan commented, "Love that and Timmy and Lewis in the background."
"We all heard Lewis Hamilton’s voice in the background, right?" another chimed in.
While a third also noticed the Formula 1 racer’s voice, saying, "Am I the only one who can hear Lewis’s laugh?"
This update seemingly confirmed the romance between Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, who have been keeping their relationship under wraps.
Despite their Super Bowl public appearance and several dating reports, neither the British racer nor the SKIMS founder has publicly made their romance official.