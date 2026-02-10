Romeo Beckham honors family in new way after Brooklyn snub

Romeo Beckham is celebrating family ties in ink, unveiling a new neck tattoo to honor his loved ones amid Brooklyn Beckham feud reports.
The 23-year-old ex-soccer star and model took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 8, to repost a photo by Fine Line Hearts Club and London tattooist Jesus, revealing his latest neck ink.
In the black-and-white photo, Romeo was seen the word “Family” inked in italic font on the back of his neck.
His new body art appears to be positioned above his cross-wing tattoo, which he got back in 2022.
Cruz Beckham, 20, was also featured in a video by tattoo artist Jesus on Instagram, getting a “J” inked in dedication to his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
The new tattoos came amid ongoing tension in the Beckham family, following Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's bombshell allegations against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn also previously had the names of his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, tattooed across his fingers.
Amid the family tension, the names have since disappeared beneath a black-and-white cloudy design that now spans his hand and fingers, per photo obtained by Page Six.
The new tattoo was first noticed during a February 5 outing with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with all of his existing tattoos paying tribute to her still intact.