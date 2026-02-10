News
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

Romeo Beckham honors family in new way after Brooklyn snub

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly snubs family, covering up ink of his siblings’ names amid estrangement

  • By Web Desk
Romeo Beckham honors family in new way after Brooklyn snub
Romeo Beckham honors family in new way after Brooklyn snub

Romeo Beckham is celebrating family ties in ink, unveiling a new neck tattoo to honor his loved ones amid Brooklyn Beckham feud reports.

The 23-year-old ex-soccer star and model took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 8, to repost a photo by Fine Line Hearts Club and London tattooist Jesus, revealing his latest neck ink.

In the black-and-white photo, Romeo was seen the word “Family” inked in italic font on the back of his neck.

His new body art appears to be positioned above his cross-wing tattoo, which he got back in 2022.

Cruz Beckham, 20, was also featured in a video by tattoo artist Jesus on Instagram, getting a “J” inked in dedication to his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

The new tattoos came amid ongoing tension in the Beckham family, following Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's bombshell allegations against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn also previously had the names of his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, tattooed across his fingers.

Amid the family tension, the names have since disappeared beneath a black-and-white cloudy design that now spans his hand and fingers, per photo obtained by Page Six.

The new tattoo was first noticed during a February 5 outing with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with all of his existing tattoos paying tribute to her still intact.

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show
Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death unveiled 10 days after passing
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death unveiled 10 days after passing
Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie
Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie

Popular News

UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country

UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
17 minutes ago
Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life

Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life
27 minutes ago
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
2 hours ago