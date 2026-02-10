Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch  

Charli xcx is set to flaunt her acting skills in the upcoming movie, Erupcja.
The film, which previously debuted at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), has finally got a release date.
On Tuesday, February 10th, Charli turned to her Instagram account to release the first look at the drama-romance movie.
"Erupcja, a film by Pete Ohs. Starring me, Léna Góra, Will Madden, and Jeremy O’Harris. Written by all of us in theatres April 17th," the Brat hitmaker stated in the caption.
The new trailer opens with Charli and her co-star, Will Madden, in a touching scene, in which the singer is seen trying to learn Will Madden to say thank you in Polish.
Notably, the film stars Charli, Lena Góra, Jeremy O. Harris, Will Madden, Agata Trzebuchowska, and others in the leading roles.
While Ohs, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Góra, Will Madden and the 365 singer herself wrote the script.
The Polish-titled movie Erupcja, which means eruption, will see Charli play the character of an independent woman, as Bethany, who ditches her boyfriend in Warsaw to reconnect with an old friend, Nel, portrayed by Lena Góra.
The forthcoming movie is one of the multiple projects marking Charli’s jump from the music industry to movies.
She recently starred in A24’s mockumentary film, The Moment, alongside Kylie Jenner, which was released on January 30th, 2026.