Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut

The 'Interstellar' actress is celebrating 'Colossal' Netflix debut with a light-hearted note

Anne Hathaway is celebrating Colossal, a movie "no one saw", with a carousel of throwback snaps.

On Tuesday, February 10, The Princess Diaries star revealed in a fun Instagram post that she went to Vancouver with her husband, Adam Shulman, and their puppies, to make a "wonderfully insane kaiju movie" in 2015, while she was pregnant with their first child.

Colossal, which hit theatres in 2017, was helmed by Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, and a "pre-Ted Lasso" Jason Sudekis starred opposite Anne.

In the social media post, she tagged the movie as "both one of my favorite movies I have ever been in and one of the best times I have ever had on set."


Poking fun at the reaction to the film's release, Anne added, "When it arrived in theatres in 2017, it shattered box office records and became the shining hope of all low-budget indies that if you stick to your guns, you can make it big and transcend it all. Jk, no one saw it."

"BUT it just landed on Netflix!! So if you have the inclination, maybe 2026 is finally Colossal's year. It's funny and strange and silly/smart and great (just my opinion… and 82% of critics on RT so…)," The Idea of You actress said.

Besides Colossal receiving another hope to gain audience interest, Anne Hathaway is gearing up for quite a busy 2026, with multiple film releases lined up.

Anne Hathaway 2026 movie release:

Scheduled to be released on April 17, Mother Mary stars Anne as a pop star in the psychological drama-thriller. The A24 project is helmed and written by David Lowery.

While The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theatres on May 1, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, which will see Anne as Penelope, wife of the Greek King of Ithaca, Odysseus (Matt Damon).

A sci-fi thriller, Flowervale Street, will be released on August 14, and Verity, an adaptation of a Collen Hoover bestseller, will be seen on the big screen on October 2.

